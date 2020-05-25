Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you depressed?

Be on watch for signs of depression, even if you've never experienced symptoms before

(WYTV) – With the coronavirus a threat, we’re going to react in different ways.

Some will worry all the time, some are more laid back.

How about you?

Be on watch for signs of depression, even if you’ve never experienced symptoms before.

Scott Bea, PsyD from The Cleveland Clinic says if you know someone who’s struggling, now is the time to reach out.

“I think it’s great to check on everybody that you care about, even somewhat loosely – and to do it routinely. Let’s talk with each other on a daily basis, that can be part of our routine and that’s one other way that we can feel that we’re helping and showing some governance at a time of tremendous uncertainty.”

Some of the signs of depression include a lack of appetite, trouble sleeping, irritability and feelings of helplessness.

Anyone experiencing these feelings should reach out to a mental health professional right away.