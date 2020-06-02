Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome?

(WYTV) – Are you dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome?

If you have numbness, tingling in your palm from the thumb to the ring finger, it’s a nerve problem.

The nerve on the palm side of your hand is compressed or irritated in some way.

There are several ways to treat the tingling and numbness.

Sanj Kakar, M.D./Orthopedic Surgery from The Mayo Clinic, says doctors aren’t sure why the problem starts, but it can begin with thickening of the tissues in the carpal canal.

“Patients will generally complain of numbness and tingling. It mainly happens at nighttime. Women have difficulty doing their bra. Men have difficulty doing the top button of their shirt,” she said.

Wearing a wrist brace at night can ease symptoms.

A steroid injection may help, but the effects can wear off over time.

The next option is surgery to open the tunnel and relieve the pressure.

The surgery doesn’t take very long, maybe ten minutes. Patients recover saying they didn’t realize that’s all it took.