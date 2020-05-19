Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you caring for an older relative?

Children may be able to transmit the virus to older relatives even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms themselves

(WYTV) – Do you have an older parent you’re looking after during the coronavirus panemic?

How do we keep them safe?

One way is to minimize their exposure to stores and public places by getting their groceries and medications for them.

Dr. Ronan Factora of The Cleveland Clinic says you should make a point to connect with them regularly, whether by phone or virtually, to make sure they’re okay.

“It’s always a good idea to make sure how that person is doing, and then you can still contact that person’s physician. If it’s going to be worsening depression or if there’s some other issue that’s really coming up and getting worse, then the person who’s keeping contact with them can act as a liaison.”

And younger people, especially if they’re not feeling well, should keep their distance from older friends and relatives.

Research shows children may be able to transmit the virus to older relatives, even if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms themselves.