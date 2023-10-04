(WYTV)- Now that fall has arrived, it’s the perfect time to go apple picking.

It can be a fun way to spend the weekend with your friends and family and get healthy, too.

Apples are high in potassium and phosphorus, important for people with high blood pressure.

Apples can help control it. At their core, apples are low in sugar and their skin is high in fiber, and they’re colorful, too!

“You’ve got the yellow, you’ve got the red, you’ve got the green, they’re gonna have their own unique antioxidant polyphenols associated with them and then with that, having that good variety is going to help, with those, improve your overall immune function which, in turn, helps decrease your chances of cancer,” said Beth Czerwony of the Cleveland Clinic.

And there’s more. Research suggests eating apples may help lower the risk of diabetes. Apples are rich in antioxidants and help reduce inflammation.

And remember, you get the most health benefits from apples when you eat them whole, raw and unpeeled.