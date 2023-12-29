(WYTV) — Nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s disease in this country are women. Now, new research from the Cleveland Clinic may shed some light on why that is.

The researchers in Cleveland tell us that the difference starts deep down in our cells. They found that certain differences could play a vital role.

“This study was designed to better understand the sex differences in Alzheimer’s disease, and specifically we looked at whether or not the immune system and cell metabolism actually interact in different ways in men and women,” said Dr. Jessica Caldwell.

Researchers discovered that there is a difference. Why is this information important to know?

It shows how Alzheimer’s disease goes beyond the brain: there is a connection to gut health and inflammation, too. This information could also be useful when it comes to preventing Alzheimer’s.

Exercise, how we eat and take care of ourselves all have an impact on our gut health and immune systems. They in turn can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s for both men and women.