(WYTV) – Atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, is an irregular heartbeat that can cause poor blood flow. It can lead to blood clots, stroke and in some cases, heart failure.

It’s important to see your doctor if it feels like your heart flip-flops or skips a beat. There are several ways to treat it, but first, it has to be diagnosed.

“If we wait too long to address atrial fibrillation, it is more difficult for us to manage it,” said Dr. Oussama Wazni, a Cleveland Clinic physician.

Doctors first try medicine to manage intermittent a-fib. Tat’s the traditional approach. If medication doesn’t work, doctors will try a procedure called an ablation, which uses energy put through a catheter to create tiny scars in your heart. The scars block abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal heartbeat.

The Cleveland Clinic did a study of ablation and found that it’s safe and effective when used as the first treatment, more effective than just drugs alone.

The Food and Drug Administration regulated this study here in Ohio so it could change how doctors treat a-fib in the future.