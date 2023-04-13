(WYTV)- It’s amazing what you can do with a 3-D printer.

Doctors can now simulate a patient’s heart to find the best options before surgery.

In this lab at the Ohio State University, engineers and doctors are able to simulate exactly what happens in a specific patient’s heart. They used CT-scans to create a 3-D printed model, an exact replica of one patient’s aorta.

They connected it to a heart simulator, and reproduced the conditions of her heart and blood flow.

“The ability to try and predict which valve will rest in there the most effectively, have the least amount of leak and not impinge upon adjacent structures is critical,” said Dr. Scott Lilly.

The doctors and engineers then chose the best approach, a new valve and placement for the patient and they managed to avoid the complications that sometimes appear after they implant a heart valve.

In addition to the custom 3-D modeling, Ohio State’s biomedical engineers are also developing new types of synthetic valves that will be more durable and cost-effective than current options.