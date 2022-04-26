(WYTV) – New technology is available now for liver donation.

It’s called “liver in a box,” and it increases the chance for success. The technical name is normothermic mechanical perfusion. It is also known as liver warm perfusion.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it late last year.

“It describes a way of storing a liver when it is in the process of being recovered from the organ donor, from a deceased donor to an organ transplant recipient,” said Dr. Amit Mathur, a transplantation surgeon with the Mayo Clinic.

Warm is the keyword. In the past, the only way to preserve the organ was to keep the liver on ice to slow down its metabolism, but liver perfusion preserves the organ in a different way. Oxygenated blood flows through the blood vessels that supply the liver. It’s not sleeping, it’s still working.

Keeping the liver working helps keep patients stable during surgery, especially at the critical moment when surgeons restore blood flow to the new organ after removing the old liver.

The technology can now be sued for heart and lung transplants.