Len Rome’s Health: Protecting yourself with a mask

(WYTV) – Are you wearing a fabric or cloth face mask these days when you step out into the public? They can help reduce the spread of the virus.

Wearing a fabric mask helps protect others from germs you may not realize you have.

Masks can help stop you from touching your face, they can be a visual reminder to use social distancing and they help to cover a cough or sneeze.

“When space is tight or you’re in an area where it’s hard to be six feet apart, the cloth mask ultimately protects others from you and so that’s really the idea behind it,” said Dr. Aaron Hamilton at the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s an extension of public health and helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the community.”

A mask is meant as an extra layer of protection if you need to go out for essential reasons, such as to get food or to see the doctor.

Make sure they fit snugly around your nose and mouth.