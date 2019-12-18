Len Rome’s Health: overindulgence can lead to an unexpected ER visit

Doctors suggest to stick to your list of healthy habits, especially if you have heart problems

(WYTV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some people the holiday season is prime time for an unexpected trip to the hospital.

Emergency room doctors say overindulgence is the most common reason people wind up in the ER during the holidays.

Injuries, slips and falls are another reason for a holiday hospital visit.

Stick to your list of healthy habits and check it twice, especially if you have heart problems.

“People who are susceptible to heart problems, such as congestive heart failure, all the things that we do around the holidays–that aren’t so good for us–can actually exacerbate their medical problems. So, it’s important to stick with your diet. Keep taking you medicine, listen to your doctor. Enjoy the holidays but don’t overdo it,” said ER Physician Dr. Tom Waters.

Don’t forget, doctors treat a lot of kitchen injuries around this time, such as cuts and burns. Everyone’s trying to cook at once.

Many people also get injured or sick during the holidays from drinking too much. Know your limits and always have a designated driver.