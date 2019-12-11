Len Rome’s Health: It’s not too late for your flu shot

For those older than 65, there's a high-dose flu vaccine that provides extra potency in fighting influenza

(WYTV) – The holiday season isn’t the only season we’re going through. It’s also flu season.

You might think it’s too late for your vaccination, but if you missed your fall flu shot, don’t worry.

Doctors remind us that you still have time to get this protection.

“The recommendations are to try to obtain it October to November, but typically, we have not had the large outbreak of influenza yet until sometimes well into the next year. So, it’s really never too late to get the vaccine,” said Cleveland Clinic Dr. Alan Taege.

You really do need a new flu shot every year because the strain of influenza varies from year to year.

The flue vaccination is especially important for very young children over the age of six months as well as pregnant women and adults over age 65.

