Len Rome's Local Health: How scary is too scary for kids?

(WYTV) - The month of October is surrounded by all things spooky and frightening but questions arise as to what is considered too scary for children.

Every child is different but studies show that by the time they reach school age, they should know the difference between fantasy and reality.

If you have a preteen who feels pressure to go to a haunted house with friends but he or she doesn't want to go, be ready.

"Have an excuse ready so that you can pick them up early. Have a code word that if they are getting very scared and they don't want to go through this, that they can text you and then you will pick them up. Have your excuse ready for them but allow them an opportunity to grow at their own pace," said Dr. Neha Vyas, from the Cleveland Clinic.

Don't forget to teach older siblings the rules about what their young siblings can watch with them on TV.

For the very young children who are afraid of Halloween costumes, let them see you put on a costume to help them understand that a mask is just a mask and they know the person behind it.