(WYTV)- Summertime, warm sunshine, long, lazy days, and migraines.

Sometimes really bad ones, worse than usual.

If you suffer from migraines or know someone who does, you may have noticed that they seem to get worse around this time of year. Why is that?

“Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence. Especially around seasonal changes. so as we’re going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik.

Barometric pressure is the measurement of air pressure in the atmosphere and changes based on temperature, altitude, and moisture. As these conditions shift, say in a thunderstorm, it can have an effect on the sinuses and cause a migraine. The treatment options include medications, therapy, botox, and also dietary and lifestyle changes.

Doctors tell us that nearly half of the adult population has headaches from time to time and 12 percent of Americans get migraines. Women are about three times more likely than men to experience migraines.