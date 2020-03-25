Len Rome Local Health: COVID-19 and its impact on summer travel

Limiting or canceling travel is one of the ways we can help stop the spread of the coronavirus among us

(WYTV) – Our plans are changing day to day with the coronavirus around us, but how will this impact summer plans? Should you travel at all this summer even if the stay at home order is lifted by then?

You might want to avoid air travel. The air on planes is recirculated with who knows how many germs.

“It’s really important for people to keep in mind that traveling and exposing yourself to these infections is not about your health, but the health of everyone you’re exposed to,” said Dr. Nikita Desai from the Cleveland Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a section on its website for travelers. Check it out before traveling anywhere this year.