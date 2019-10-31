Len explores Kinsman House and its spooky spirits

One woman said she has had her own paranormal experiences at the house, which was built in 1832

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It can’t hide in the dark: huge lights show the big white home on Mahoning Avenue in Warren.

The Kinsman House has it’s history, and some say it may be haunted.

General Simon Perkins built the mansion for his daughter, Olive, and her husband, Fredrick Kinsman in 1832.

The Warren Heritage Center cares for it now.

Melanie Smith-Vincent from the Center often brings her paranormal investigators here for explorations. Her own journey began the moment she first stepped inside.

“As I was walking through, something just touched my shoulder and went behind me, and the girl that was with me touched her as well,” Vincent said.

Who was it?

Her recorder had this response: “Olive.”

So the lady of Kinsman House is still here; Maybe her spirit watched a Christmas tour.

“A female kind of leaned over the banister and looked around and kind of stepped back. I think she was pleased with having the house full,” Vincent said.

Someone else is there, too.

Melanie’s daughter and a friend discovered him while alone in a second-floor room.

“We heard really thick, heavy boots in the corner, walking around,” Vincent said.

Who could it be?

Simon Perkins? Fredrick Kinsman? A caretaker?



What emotions linger here, beyond the grave?

For Vincent, Olive is here and at peace.

“This place is a beautiful house. The entity here, she seems kind of friendly. I would say that she just overlooks the house,” she said.

You can say, “Hello” to the spirits at the Kinsman House’s next tour.

They may say hello back. Or they may just, “Happy Halloween.”