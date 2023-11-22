(WYTV) – Does anyone eat cranberry sauce other than at Thanksgiving?

Many of us actually dislike the traditional foods that appear on Thanksgiving, and we’ve got the updated list for you this year.

A website called The Vacationer has analyzed our eating habits for the third year — the stuff we eat at the Thanksgiving table only to be polite; we eat them so we don’t upset the mother-in-law.

Of the 1,000 people The Vacationer surveyed, a third disliked cranberry sauce the most.

The survey didn’t say if it was homemade or the red goop that comes slurping out of the can with ridges on the side.

More than 27 percent of survey — one in four — say they don’t care for the main course: turkey, the star of the show.

Ham is also unpopular behind stuffing or dressing if you’re from the south.

Here are this year’s top 10 most-hated Thanksgiving foods:

Cranberry Sauce 31.49%

Sweet Potatoes or Yams 29.22%

Green Bean Casserole 28.04%

Turkey 27.74%

Stuffing/Dressing 26.75%

Ham 25.57%

Coleslaw 25.57%

Pumpkin Pie 24.28%

Mashed Potatoes 18.66%

Macaroni and Cheese 17.47%