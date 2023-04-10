(WYTV) – How popular is your day of birth? How uncommon? There is a month that is very popular for bithdays and one that is not.

First, which month has the least birthdays? The data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Social Security Administration. The rarest month to be born in is February, making Aquarius the rarest zodiac sign.

February is the shortest month of the year, even with a leap year. Conception would have happened the previous May. The weather is warmer, days are longer, fewer babies tend to be conceived.

What are the rarest birthdays? Surprisingly, none is in February. They cluster around holidays.

December 25, January 1, December 24, July 4, January 2, December 26, November 27, November 23, November 25 and October 31st.

The top four: the 4th of July, Christmas Eve, New years day and the fewest people are born December 25th. What doctor schedules a cesarean section for the holidays, right?

The most common birth month is August, but the most common birthdays fall in September: September 9, September 19, September 12, September 17 and September 10.