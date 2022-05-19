(WYTV)- Feeling a little disgruntled this morning, liable to complain?

What’s the opposite and does it have an opposite?

Let’s go dictionary diving into what langauge experts call lonely negatives. They really have no opposites or if they did, they’ve disappeared.

Disgust: from the French and Latin-the Latin word was gustare, to taste. In English there is only the negative version, we don’t say that gusts me.

Disheveled: From an old French word meant uncovered hair, then hanging loose, messy, untidy. Sorry, there’s no positive or less disheveled I’m half good, I’m sheveled today.

Inscrutable: are you hard to understand, mysterious?- You’re inscrutable, but if you’re only half way there, are you just scrutible?

Indelible: we have indelible ink and indelible memories, something permanent but nothing just “delible.”

But we did say delible during the 17th and 18th centuries but it vanished without a trace- apparently it was delible.

Impeccable: Something of the highest standards. But it never had an opposite. Something not quite of the highest taste, just peccable.

Indefatigable: meaning untiring, always able to push on. What if you don’t feel you can’t go on? Are you defatigable, the word does exist in some dictionaries but is almost never used. Indefatigable remains lonely.

Incessant: Never ending, the opposite, cessant was around briefly in the 17th and 18th centuries, but it cessant and so it ended.

Reckless: action without caring or thinking. If you’re the opposite, you think first, you’re reckful, but that never exisited.

Disgruntled: upset, but the prefix “dis-” is not a negative, but an intensifier. If you’re not completely disgruntled, maybe you’re just gruntled a bit? The word is around, as a bit of a joke.