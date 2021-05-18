Latest CDC guidelines provide some relief for people who hate masks

"I think we can look at these loosening of guidelines as a bit of an incentive to encourage others to go ahead with vaccination," a doctor said

(WYTV) – If you hate wearing a mask, there’s some relief in sight. The government is saying we still need to keep it on in certain places, but we can take it off elsewhere.

The latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines relax the rules for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you’re indoors, you can drop the mask and social distancing. Outdoors, no mask is needed unless there are specific rules where you live or local businesses ask you to keep it on.

“I think we can look at these loosening of guidelines as a bit of an incentive to encourage others to go ahead with vaccination in the hopes we can actually get this whole thing under control and, eventually, we can all come out from beneath the masks and get back to life as we knew it before,” said Dr. Alan Taege, with the Cleveland Clinic.

The coronavirus situation is complex and doctors recommend we wear masks — vaccinated or not — if virus cases are spiking in our town. But that’s hardly ever the case anymore.

You can find all masking guidelines on the CDC’s website.