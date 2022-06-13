(WYTV)- Jesus of Nazareth, a working class Jewish man in Judea, would have spoken Aramaic, that’s a language that is 3,000 years old, it shares some words with Hebrew.

The New Testament uses a few snippets of Aramaic in its Greek text. The people of Judea spoke several languages in Jesus’ time.

Aramaic was the “everyday” language of conversation and business among the Jews such as Jesus and his followers, so wherever you see Aramaic words and phrases in the New Testament, those are allegedly direct quotes from Jesus.

Jesus may have also understood and spoken some Greek as well because Greek was spoken throughout the Roman world, traders, for example, used it across the Mediterranean.

What about Latin?

Latin was the language of the law and military matters, so Jesus probably knew little if any Latin.

He was a Jew so why not speak Hebrew? The Torah and most of the other books of the Hebrew Bible, known to Christians as the Old Testament, were originally written in Hebrew, with fragments of Aramaic here and there.

But in Jesus’ time, only religious scholars and scribes read and wrote in Hebrew. Jesus may have been able to quote the scriptures in Hebrew from memory, but as a member of a skilled trades, it’s unlikely that he could actually read and write in Hebrew or any other language. Aramaic came from modern day Syria.



Over a thousand years, it splintered into 150 dialects and some people in Iraq, Syria and Eastern Europe still speak it today, but Jesus or any Jew of his time would not recognize it. One more fact: Turlock, California is home to the largest community of Assyrians in this country and they still speak a modern dialect of Aramaic.