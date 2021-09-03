KitKat bar is most famous chocolate candy around the world

This candy bar has been around and popular since 1935….you’ll find it in Halloween bags next month.

But what does it mean?

What does Kit Kat stand for?

Kit Kat was the name of a weekly magazine in Pennsylvania, meant for the home and subscriptions cost 50 cents.



According to the company that produces the Kit Kat bar, Nestles, a candy maker named Joseph Rowntree picked the name…he got it from an 18th century English club called the Kit Cat in London, named after its owner, Christopher Catling, whose nickname was Kit Cat. Another theory: Kit Kat is short for “Keep In Touch, Kappa Alpha Theta.”

Joseph Rowntree’s wife was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.



Today, no country beats Japan for its variety of Kit Kat bars.

They come in flavors such as melon, corn, green beans, cherry green tea and the most popular flavor of all: soy sauce.

Kit Kat is similar to the phrase Kitto Katsu, which translates as “you will surely win” in Japanese. Kit Kats are a very popular good luck charm and gift.



In 2014, Time Magazine interviewed candy experts and historians, to find the top candy bars that had the biggest impact on the chocolate bar industry and the world.

Time points out the Kit Kat bar was the first candy to be marketed around the concept of sharing.

It was also one of the first candy bars to become popular around the world.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar took second place on the list.

Toblerone, Nestlé’s Milk Chocolate Bar and Snickers rounded out the top five.