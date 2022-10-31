KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – At an antique shop in Trumbull County, you can find all sorts of items, and some say supernatural encounters.

“I’ve been scratched. We’ve seen an apparition of a woman sitting in a chair, rocking,” said spirit investigator John Gray.

“You’ll feel someone running behind you. You’ll feel the footsteps, the vibrations of the footsteps,” said John Gray, III, who lives in the building.

The store on Market Square is Ohio’s oldest continually operating soda fountain.

Don Sutton is the latest owner of the building, selling sandwiches and sodas, antique collectibles and plenty of books. He said he has also had some strange encounters.

“Books falling off the shelves. Like the one day, it flew across the aisle,” he said. “It wasn’t like dropped off. It looked like it had been pushed off.”

In the basement, some say they’ve spotted a ghost and nearly tasted his cherry pipe tobacco.

“There’s a gentleman, someone down here. I’m not sure of his name, but he looks like Santa Claus. He has a big, wooly beard. You can smell the pipe smoke,” Gray said.

Is it this man — we’ll call him John — who was a frequent visitor until cancer claimed him. He always promised to return.

Or could the haunting image be banker George Birrell, murdered in the building in 1907.

“I’ve heard moans, and I’ve also seen a dark shadow figure in the back area over there. It was kind of like waiving at us. Strangest thing,” said Melanie Vincent, spirit investigator.

“Up here, you’ll hear children’s laughter all the time, hear children laughing,” added John Gray, III.

Whatever sights, sounds or smells linger here, Sutton is not afraid.

“I’m the caretaker. They’re not going to bother me!” he said.