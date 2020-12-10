Keeping small gatherings safe this holiday season

Parties mean laughter and spirited conversations and before you know it, we're all spewing droplets on each other

(WYTV) – We are still dealing with the spread of the coronavirus at Christmas, so what’s the safest way to celebrate this holiday season?

If you’re having a holiday party, you might want to limit the number of guests.

Gathering virtually may be the best way to go for families wanting to connect in a way that’s sure to be safe.

“That would be the main way to feel like you’re together as a big group. Still able to laugh with each other, and see each other smile and wish each other well, and there’s going to be less clean-up for whoever is hosting so that’s another positive,” Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said.

If you must have a party, remember that means laughter and spirited conversations and before you know it, we’re all spewing droplets on each other. So wearing masks, social distancing and ventilation are all good ideas.

Masks can be a tough sell at family gatherings. If you do decide to plan a small get-together, know what your guests are doing in their day-to-day lives so you can gauge the risk they’ll bring to the party.