(WYTV)- Did judges always wear black robes, and how did that get started?

At one time, color was in, the Supreme Court justices wore a variety of colors from 1792 to about 1800, they wore black and red and white.

Many historians say that the black robe tradition began in England in mourning the death of Queen Mary II in 1694. Or here’s another theory: the 4th Chief Justice, John Marshall, decided to wear a simple black robe when he took office in 1801..a job he kept until 1835. He was so influential that soon, more and more justices, then lower court judges started wearing simple black.

By the 1880’s it was all black robes. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman on the Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan put her there and she shared her thoughts about wearing robes with Smithsonian Magazine: a tradition at the Supreme Court for putting them on.

On days the justices hear arguments, a buzzer sounds about five minutes before the oral arguments start. The justices go to the robing room, a kind of locker room.

Each justice has a locker; attendants help the justices fasten their robes. Then just before walking into the courtroom, they follow a custom: each justice shakes the hand of every other justice, a reminder that, despite their occasional differences in opinion, the court is a place of graciousness and common purpose.

Think about that when the court comes out with its next decision you might love, or hate.