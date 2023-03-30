(WYTV)- This from Smithsonian magazine: the birth of the game show Jeopardy.

The story begins in 1963 when TV host Merv Griffin was thinking over ideas with his wife for a new game show.

Jul­ann asked what about another knowledge based game, ask a question, the contestant answers. Merv said no, can’t do that, not since the TV quiz show scandals of the 1950’s when some contestants were given the answers.

So Julann said why not flip it? Why don’t you give them the answers and make people come up with the questions? Merv didn’t quite understand.

Julann said, the answer is ‘5,280.’ The light bulb in Merv’s head lit up: the question is how many feet in a mile? The two went back and forth, providing answers that brought questions, and the “Jeopardy!” format was born.

NBC wanted to call it “What’s the Question?” but changed it to “Jeopardy!” and it premiered March 30, 1964. It quickly became the biggest hit ever in its daytime slot. Why has it been so successful?

It shows an America where television never dumbed us down.

Whatever the subject: the Battle of Yorktown, 19th century French poets or amino acids, there’s no bluffing, you have to know what your talking about.