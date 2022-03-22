(WYTV)- Denim has been around for several hundred years, but Levi Strauss made it popular in the 1870s.

He made clothes for miners and other working class people since the material was inexpensive. Strauss never wore a pair of his own jeans.

He was a wealthy businessman and jeans were made for the poor. In fact, we didn’t call denim jeans ‘jeans’ until the 1950s, before that we called them ‘overalls’. One bale of cotton can become 225 pairs of jeans.



We’re used to seeing blue jeans, but the color comes from an indigo dye, the best color to hide any dirt on the clothing, ideal for miners and sailors. Each person in America owns an average of seven pairs of jeans.

In 1936, a label appeared, sewn onto clothing for the first time: the red flag next to the back pocket of a pair of Levi’s.



The orange stitching on Levi’s are supposed to match the copper rivets first used on jeans. The world produces around seven and a half billion feet of denim fabric every year.

May 20th is the birthday of blue jeans since, that was the the day Levi Strauss patented his idea.

Every year, Americans buy 450 million pairs of jeans. The oldest pair of jeans, an pair discovered in 1998 down an old mine that was 115 years old.

In 2001, President George W. Bush told his staff no more jeans in the Oval Office. In 1951, a hotel turned away popular singer Bing Crosby because he was wearing jeans. So Levi’s designed a denim jacket especially for him.