(WYTV) – Visit downtown Youngstown and you can stop for a bite to eat at the V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria.

The wine bar part is easy, but what is a trattoria?

Many restaurants boast of having the most authentic Italian food, and they’ll often use Italian words such as ristorante, trattoria or osteria as part of their titles.

These titles hold a very distinct meaning in Italy in terms of culture and history.

The most common title that we see, at least here in North America, is the Ristorante.

It’s no surprise that it means restaurant, but in this case, in Italy, it meant upscale, more formal.

Expect elegant and sophisticated dining.

Less formal, less hoity-toity, than a ristorante is the Trattoria. It may feature locally-grown food and a changing seasonal menu, if it has a printed menu.

The service is casual and local wine sold by the decanter is inexpensive.

The portions may be large and sometimes served family-style at a common table.

The word trattoria comes from a French word meaning “catering.”

And finally, the osteria is a very informal place to eat with very low prices, think food court.

Until the 1960s in Italy, the osterias would serve only wine; you brought your own food.

In Italy today, these names are used almost interchangeably, and in America, the actual meaning of these titles is lost as well.