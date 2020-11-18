Is your medicine cabinet stocked up with these sickness essentials?

There are certain things you'll want to have on hand to treat the coronavirus, flu or even just a cold

(WYTV) – Whether it’s the coronavirus, the flu or just a cold, when you get sick, there are certain medicines you’ll want to have on hand so you don’t have to run to the store.

You’ll want to make sure you have enough pain reliever and fever reducer, whether it’s acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve).

Dr. Donald Ford, with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s always a good idea to have a working thermometer.

“You can get the ones that go in the mouth, you can get the ones that go in the ears, you can get ones that go on the skin of the forehead — they’re all OK. There’s a little bit of variation from one to another and I don’t really have a preference. I would say that the ones that go under the tongue are going to be a little bit more accurate.”

One tool that may be handy, especially for those with the coronavirus, is a pulse oximeter. It measures oxygen in the blood and is meant to help people who are having trouble breathing watch those levels to make sure they don’t fall too low.

One more tip — check your medicine cabinet to make sure you have what you need and nothing has expired.