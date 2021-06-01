Is there butter in peanut butter? And other peanut butter fun facts

(WYTV) – Is there butter in peanut butter? No.

The Aztecs of Mexico and the Incas of Peru actually invented peanut butter between the 14th and 15th centuries. In modern times, a Canadian — Marcellus Edson, of Montreal — filled the first patent for peanut butter in 1884 and described it as a peanut concoction with a consistency like butter or lard. He originally made it for people who had no teeth.

The description of butter stuck.

Today, brands such as Jif, Skippy and Peter Pan typically add a few grams of sugar to the mix but it’s still far from butter.

A jar of unopened peanut butter can last for more than two years.

It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter and by law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the United States must be at least 90% peanuts.

Two peanut farmers have been elected president — Thomas Jefferson and Jimmy Carter.

You can visit Lower Peanut, Pennsylvania and Upper Peanut, Pennsylvania. Both are south of Pittsburgh and Peanut, Pennsylvania is east of Pittsburgh.

Peanut, West Virginia is near Morgantown.

There are enough peanuts in one acre to make 35,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Every year, Americans eat enough peanut butter to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.

Surveys show women and children like creamy peanut butter best and men prefer chunky peanut butter.