Is it safe to go to a summer wedding with the new COVID variant around?

(WYTV) – Summer brings weddings. If you get an invitation, should you go with a new variant of the coronavirus lurking around?

Many couples who put their wedding plans on hold last year are finally getting the chance to say, “I do.” It’s an exciting time, but some of their guests may still be nervous about COVID.

“If you are fully vaccinated with a normal immune system, it is very unlikely that you are going to get infected and if you are, you are not likely to get very sick in any capacity,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician.

If you are feeling conflicted about whether or not to go to a wedding, find out how many people are expected to be there and think about your own risk.

If the idea of being around a lot of people overwhelms you and makes you nervous, stay home.

Or, while it may seem uncomfortable, you can always wear a mask.

If you have a weak immune system or another medical condition you’re worried about, have a talk with your doctor.