Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What’s on your menu?

Milk chocolate is most people’s chocolate of choice, but dark chocolate is starting to catch up.

According to CandyIndustry.com, sales of dark chocolate are up 20 percent since 2016.

Most grapes end up as wine — 88 percent of all the grapes grown around the world are destined for the bottle.

Still, Americans manage to eat about eight pounds per person each year.

Red, yellow and orange bell peppers are just green peppers that stayed on the vine longer. They all start as green.

But the best pepper for healthy eyes is orange. They have well above your daily allowance for vitamin C.

Americans still prefer plain potato chips, despite all the flavors they can choose. The second favorite is barbecue.

Honey Nut Cheerios is the top-selling cereal in the United States. Sales of General Mills’ Honey Nut Cheerios beat out sales of all store brands combined.

In second place is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, also from General Mills.

Tony the Tiger’s favorite, Frosted Flakes, rounds out the top three.

A cup-size serving of broccoli delivers 81 milligrams of vitamin C; that’s 18 grams more than you’d get from a whole orange.

Just 20 percent of Americans like their coffee black, and another 20 percent drink no coffee at all.

For 39 percent, it’s milk, very light tan.