(WYTV) – The following are some trivia fun facts:

Pope Francis used to be a nightclub bouncer.

“King Kong” (1933) was the first movie ever to have a sequel: “Son of Kong,” nine months later.

The sound of doors opening and closing on Star Trek is a flushing toilet.

Hard cheese has a longer shelf life than soft cheese.

Newborn babies are 78 percent water.

Only 2 percent of the world’s population has green eyes.

Dolphins literally sleep with one eye open. The left eye will be closed when the right half of the brain sleeps, and vice versa.

Apart from vitamin C, eggs contain every single vitamin.

Your tongue is the only muscle in your body that is attached at only one end.

At any given moment, 0.7 percent of the people in the world are drunk.

All the planets in the solar system would fit in the space between the Earth and the moon.

Around 2,000 thunderstorms are happening on Earth at all times.