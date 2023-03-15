Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Have you heard of infrasound?

We can’t hear it; it’s too low in frequency, but it does affect us and not in a good way.

Tornados can produce infrasound when the strong winds vibrate the ground and buildings and trees.

It adds to the unease and even fears that news of a tornado approaching can bring.

And some musical instruments such as a pipe organ and bass drum can make infrasound as well as the music we can hear.

Enough exposure to infrasound can cause both physiological and psychological effects: nausea, dizziness and headaches, for example.

And scientists say that paranormal and supernatural experiences may just be the effects of infrasound — ghost sightings and feelings of unease in a haunted place, even if you don’t actually hear anything.

Besides tornadoes, earthquakes, ocean waves, large machinery and air conditioning units can bring it on.

Many animals use infrasound to communicate and navigate.