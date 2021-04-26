If you’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant, should you get the COVID vaccine?

(WYTV) – Some people have been reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now imagine being pregnant and having to make the decision for your baby, too. Do you take the shot?

New data shows the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and can also provide protection for their babies.

Doctors say this should be welcome news for those who may have been hesitant before.

“I know there’s a lot of misinformation out there but with a lot of campaign and education, it’s getting better. There’s more of an uptick,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, a gynecologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “Pregnant patients should always have an open discussion with their health care providers than to decline or be hesitant.”

Pregnant women are at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

Doctors involved in the latest research examined more than 130 women. They found the coronavirus vaccine produced antibodies that passed to the baby through umbilical cord blood and after the babies were born, through breast milk.

Women who are trying to get pregnant shouldn’t be scared of getting vaccinated either. The CDC says it’s safe for them as well.