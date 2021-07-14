Ideal thermostat settings for summer and winter

(WYTV) – Too hot? Too cold? Let’s figure out what temperature to set your thermostat.

The experts in heating and cooling say 68 degrees is considered the best temperature for a house in winter and 78 degrees is the best number for the summer months.

78 degrees should hit the sweet spot between keeping everyone cool and containing your energy bill.

Want to save more money? Leave your thermostat between 80 and 82 degrees at night when everyone is asleep. Our body temperature drops as we sleep, so we should be able to tolerate higher temperatures.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver website advises turning the thermostat up when no one’s home to further save on your electricity bill and give your air conditioner a break.

If you’re leaving home for vacation and taking pets with you, set your thermostat for the mid 80s or even higher. But if you have pets in the home all the time, keep in mind that birds and many small mammals can’t tolerate indoor temperatures higher than 85 degrees. Dogs shouldn’t be in indoor temperatures higher than 82 degrees.

Don’t worry about running a ceiling fan in the same room as the thermostat. Fans cool people, not air, and they won’t affect the thermostat reading.