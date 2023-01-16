(WYTV) — On this Martin Luther King Jr. day, you may not see much of his most famous speech, “I Have A Dream,” from 1963.

Have you ever heard the entire 17-minute speech as King gave it to a crowd of 200,000 in front of the Lincoln Memorial?

There’s a reason you probably haven’t.

About a month after he gave the speech, King knew he had something special, so he copyrighted it and moved immediately to keep record companies from releasing a recording of it.

The speech is not in the public domain — it is private property — the family owns it and anyone who wants to use it is supposed to pay for that right.

The good reverend never left a will, so his heirs own all of King’s papers and speeches and they protect them all, with lawsuits, if necessary.

King’s estate sued CBS, which produced a documentary containing more than half of his “Dream” speech. The estate has sued USA Today and PBS for using the speech without permission.

King was a private citizen; he has his copyright and under the current law, his speech is protected until 2058, but you can find it on YouTube.

He may have dreamt of a world without racism, but not one without lawsuits.

Reflect and honor King’s memory today: read up on copyright law and try not to infringe anything.