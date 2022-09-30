(WYTV)- We have evidence that pressing your fingers against your upper lip can stifle a sneeze.

When you press your fingers here, the area above your top lip, you affect the nerves inside your nose. Those nose nerves send a message to the nerve center in the brain, stopping the signal its sending out for you to sneeze.

In fact, pressing your fingers against your upper lip is one of the best ways to stop a sneeze before it starts. How about holding your nostrils shut?

That can force a blast of air through the Eustachian tube, which can potentially damage your eardrums. A blocked sneeze could force mucus up into the Eustachian tube, and if that mucus is infected, you could get an ear infection. Otherwise, you have little control over a sneeze.

It’s a reflex that happens when dust or pollen irritates your nose. The nerves carry this message to the sneezing center in your brain stem. The sneezing center then sends impulses to your diaphragm to contract and you take an involuntary deep breath.

Immediately then the muscles in your chest and throat contract and push air out of your nose and mouth at up to 100 miles per hour.And it’s impressive that you can stop all this by holding your finger pressed against your upper lip.