How to prevent led poisoning

Lead poisoning is real.



We sometimes see it in our children and it can be extremely harmful to their health.

It can also turn up in our soil and water as well as some imported consumer products.

“What we know about lead poisoning is that kids who have lead exposure in the home are often at risk for behavior problems, learning difficulties and chronic health concerns as well, such as gi problems, headaches, abdominal pain, things like that,” said Dr. Roopa Thakur of the Cleveland Clinic.

What can parents do to help prevent lead poisoning? Remove any hazardous lead materials from the home. Clean dusty surfaces and mop floors and leave shoes at the door after being outside.

We can detect lead poisoning with a blood test and while we can treat it, there is no cure.