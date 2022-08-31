(WYTV) – Every so often, your cat will give you a sign that it’s okay for you to offer some contact — but how to tell?

In a study published in Scientific Reports in Great Britain, even the people who described themselves as “cat people” mishandled their felines.

They were more likely to rub where they shouldn’t.

Older cat owners were the most likely to pick up and hold their cats, for example, but don’t do it for too long: It robs the cat of its freedom of movement.

The best areas to pet include the base of ears, cheeks and under the jaw.

The worst are the stomach and base of the tail.

Whether your cat likes to be touched on the rest of its body is a matter of personal preference.

Pay attention to the cat’s behavior and body language. Purring and sitting near you means “I want some…now, human.” Flattening their ears or licking their nose means “that’s enough.”