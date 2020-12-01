How to make sure you get the most out of a real Christmas tree

Real trees can be more of a hassle but if you put the work in, they're worth it!

(WYTV) – You just brought a real fir tree into your living room for Christmas. What do you feed your tree?

The National Christmas Tree Association says plain tap water is best. Putting in anything else, maybe some homemade concoction, could actually hurt the tree and cause it to lose needles.

Tree preservatives are not necessary.

Once your tree is upright, add a lot of clean water as soon as possible.

The first couple of days, Christmas trees can suck up a gallon of water. Refill when the stand gets low until the levels stay steady.

Here’s a guide — for every inch in diameter of the tree trunk, a tree stand should hold a quart of water. For example, if it’s two inches wide, it gets two quarts and so on.

Pick a tree that’s one foot shorter than the height of your ceiling so you have room for your stand.

By the way, the trailer that transports the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree can handle a tree up to 125 feet tall but the width of New York City streets limits the height of the tree to 110 feet. If it’s higher than that, it’s too wide at the base.

Most real trees will settle and open up over a couple of hours, so you should wait to start hanging lights and ornaments.

For every vertical foot of tree, you should use a strand of 100 lights. Start at the base of your trunk and work your way up, wrapping lights around every major branch, moving from the trunk to the tip.

Want a fake tree? They come in a variety of colors and styles, are easy to set up, require little to no maintenance and last for years.

However, real trees are recyclable, support local tree farmers and offer that smell everyone pines for.