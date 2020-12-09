How to combat virtual meeting fatigue

Working from home, it can be difficult to absorb as much information and stay productive

(WYTV) – If you’re working from home these days — and a lot of us are — you may find yourself in more virtual meetings that tend to go on and on. That can be exhausting.

Behavioral health specialists recommend you ask for a simple five-minute break between calls. That should allow you and others to gather your thoughts.

“When you go from meeting to meeting to meeting, you don’t have a break in between,” said Jane Pernotto-Ehrman, of the Cleveland Clinic. “If I were the meeting organizer queen, I would say meetings begin on the hour and they end at 55 minutes.”

These meetings lack human interaction, not to mention potty breaks.

Don’t feel bad if you’re not absorbing as much information or not being as productive — many are struggling with the same issues.

You can try switching the view of your virtual meetings to speaker view. That way you stay focused on the speaker who deserves your attention.