How to be a good, responsible parent during the pandemic

(WYTV) – How do you be a good, responsible parent with all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Maybe your children are still learning from home and maybe you’re working from home, getting in each other’s way.

There’s no rulebook or handbook on quarantine parenting, but there is one thing you can keep in mind: the word “no.”

“We’ve all struggled during the pandemic, so it’s to say, ‘Oh, have that extra cookie’ or ‘stay up an extra hour.’ But right now, it’s really important to stay firm to your rules and expectations and not try and soothe them with bending the rules,” said Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic.

Parents should pick their battles. Make a list of issues and rules that are most important and be consistent with them.

Be a good role model. Your kids are watching you so don’t forget your own responsibilities.