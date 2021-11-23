How the “pop-up” turkey timer works

(WYTV)- If your turkey has a pre-inserted pop-up timer and most turkeys you buy from the grocery store do, you don’t have to worry about using a separate meat thermometer.



When the turkey’s timer pops up, it’s signaling to you the bird is done.



Here’s how it works.



It has the stick that pops up, a spring and soft metal that’s solid at room temperature but metals and turns into a liquid at about 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the metal melts, the spring pops up the stick so you know the turkey is done.



Did you know that you can use these teeny, tiny timers again? If you dip the tip in hot water it will re-melt the metal and you can push the pop-up piece back into place.



Then let it cool, and the pop-up piece will be back in its original position, ready to use again. If you don’t trust your little pop up gizmo, you can always double-check the temperature of your turkey with a regular meat thermometer.



Pierce the turkey and look at the juices, clear juices are good, while reddish-pink juices typically mean you need to cook the turkey longer.