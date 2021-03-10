How the fictional Betty Crocker became a household name

(WYTV) – The Washburn Crosby Company of Minnesota was the predecessor to General Mills. In 1921, it saw letters coming into its offices from women asking baking questions about its new Gold Medal brand flour.

Washburn Crosby would answer the letters, signing them “Betty Crocker.” It sounded like a good, wholesome American name but Betty Crocker never was an actual person.

Then Washburn Crosby bought a radio station in 1924 and began producing the “Betty Crocker Cooking School of the Air,” hosted by “Betty Crocker” — as far as listeners knew.

Then the company bought time around the country, sending out scripts to local stations with local talent playing Betty Crocker.

One more pretend — by the 1950s, Betty Crocker cakes made you add a fresh egg at home. Cake mixes could have easily been made with powdered eggs, so why the extra work?

Market research told General Mills to do it this way. Psychologist Ernest Dichter told the company if a homemaker could at least crack and add an egg herself, she wouldn’t feel that guilty about convenience baking.