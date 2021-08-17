How susceptible are children to the COVID-19 delta variant?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – This delta variant of the coronavirus is still a threat; it’s still spreading and if you have kids, you might have wondered how this could affect them, any more than last year’s COVID-19 infection.

We’re still collecting data on the delta variant so it’s hard to say how many children it’s infected.

Children don’t always show symptoms. When they do, they are typically mild. So do we need to worry about delta and kids?

“It does not appear so far that the delta strain is causing more severe illness in children. We certainly need to keep a close watch on that to be sure that’s the case,” said Dr. Camille Sabella, a pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic.

Another thought for parents: get your children vaccinated if they are old enough. Your child could unknowingly contract COVID-19 and risk getting you sick, so it’s better to be protected.

The vaccine can also help stop the virus from mutating, which is how the delta variant came to be in the first place.



