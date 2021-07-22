How poor air quality affects your health

(WYTV) – We’ve all heard poor air quality warnings in the weather forecast. If your area is under an air quality alert, how does that affect your breathing and health?

It means even people who are generally healthy may want to avoid being outside when the air quality is poor. Certain groups of people should take extra care.

“There are other people who are more sensitive and these are people with chronic lung and heart problems, elderly adults and children are often more susceptible,” said Dr. Sumita Khatri, with the Cleveland Clinic.

When air pollution is high, it’s best to adjust our activities and avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

When heat and sunlight mix with exhaust from cars and industry, ozone levels rise. That’s a danger to allergy and asthma sufferers.

If you have asthma, pay special attention to air quality and always carry an inhaler when there’s an alert.