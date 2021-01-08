How much do you know about your food?

There are some fun facts about food that you may not know

If you need to test the freshness of your eggs, put them in a glass of cold water. The fresher the egge, the faster it was fall to the bottom.

Toss out any eggs that float.

Mountain Dew contains orange juice. It tastes like a lemon-lime soda, but orange juice is third on the list of ingredients, just behind carbonated water and high fructose corn syrup.

Food tastes different when you’re flying. Altitude changes your body chemistry, making certain flavors taste different than how they taste when you’re on the ground.

You could survive by drinking only breastmilk. Breastmilk is the only food that provides all the nutrients that our bodies need, even for adults.

Some produce in the U.S. is too ugly to sell. Forty percent of all the produce grown is never sold just because it doesn’t look perfect. Consumers won’t buy imperfect fruits or veggies, so grocery stores in turn refuse to stock.

Each year, Americans consume enough peanut butter to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon: 500 million pounds to be exact.

Christopher Columbus started the worldwide spread of plants and seeds. Until he did this, there were no oranges in Florida and no bananas in Ecuador, no potatoes in Ireland, no coffee in Colombia, no pineapples in Hawaii…the list goes on.