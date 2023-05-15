(WYTV)- Let’s take a trip to Mosquito Lake in Trumbull county, part of Mosquito Lake State Park.

But, should we take along our insect repellent? After all, look at the name Mosquito.

The park covers 2,400 acres of woods, the lake is one of the largest in Ohio, roughly one and one fourth miles wide and ten and one half miles long, and now it’s got a new, nifty million dollar marina.

Okay, but is the park and its lake home to mosquitoes as the name implies? According to the website Outdoorsy, which is a marketplace for RV users, yes, it did have the bugs at one time.

Outdoorsy tells us that Mosquito Lake got its name from an ancient water stream called Mosquito Creek that used to flow through Bazetta and Mecca Townships.

The U.S. government put a dam in the creek and created the lake in 1943, part of a huge flood control effort for the Mahoning, Beaver and Ohio rivers.

Mosquito Creek was a swampland just full of mosquitoes and countless other insects, it deserved the name, at least back then.

When the swampland was filled, the mosquitoes went away. Are there mosquitoes around the lake today?

No more than at any other lake.