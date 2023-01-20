(WYTV) – How many planets are in our solar system? Most of us back in school learned nine: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. Then scientists found the Kuiper Belt, a region of the solar system beyond Neptune filled with asteroids, comets and icy objects.

What happened to Pluto? The International Astronomical Union reclassified Pluto as a dwarf planet in 2006 in the Kuiper belt. Its diameter is only half the width of the United States.

Now we’re down to eight planets…maybe.

NASA says there may be hundreds of dwarf planets circling our sun, we just haven’t spotted them yet.

And let’s not forget Planet X. So far, it’s only hypothetical, but researchers at Caltech think it could be the size of Neptune and follow an orbit that’s circling the sun way out beyond Pluto.

The final tally as of now, according to NASA, is eight planets and five dwarf planets.

By the way, the solar system orbits the Milky Way Galaxy and the last time our solar system was in its current position, the first dinosaurs were roaming the Earth.

It takes 230 million years for our solar system to complete one single orbit around the Milky Way.