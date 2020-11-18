How is a new bishop ordained?

In the early days of the church, their selection was almost as political as it was religious

(WYTV) – How did the Youngstown Catholic Diocese get its new bishop? The process takes some time and research.

Bishops are the successors of the apostles and in the early days of the church, their selection was almost as political as it was religious. In medieval times, the king picked the bishop.

This political interference is gone.

Here’s how it works today: the papal nuncio is a diplomat, the Pope’s representative in the United States and he starts his research as soon as possible.

In this case, research stared soon after Bishop George Murry died in June, if not before that.

After interviews and questions, the nuncio comes up with three names and ranks them by preference. The nuncio then passes the list along to a group of Cardinals called the Congregation for Bishops.

This congregation okays the list and pass it on to the Pope.

Within a few days, the Pope can agree with the list, pick anyone on it, ask for a new list or even take someone not on the list.

What happened Tuesday was tradition: the diocese typically holds a news conference the day a new bishop is appointed.

At least one bishop is nominated somewhere in the world every day.